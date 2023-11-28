Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 97,219 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,517,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,219 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $189,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.85. 558,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,048. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

