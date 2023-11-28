Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,189,040 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 720,355 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of TJX Companies worth $270,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.28. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

