Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,972,569 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,032,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972,569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $694,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,237,748. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

