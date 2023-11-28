Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 214,375 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214,375 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Copart worth $111,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Copart by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Copart by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Copart by 742.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 118,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.73. 1,205,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,760. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Argus started coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

