Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 315,383 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315,383 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $569,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $156.01. 1,637,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.82. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

