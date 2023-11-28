Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Down 4.1%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37. 141,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 386,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BALY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Bally’s Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.49 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bally’s

In related news, Director Jaymin B. Patel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,624 shares in the company, valued at $297,236.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig L. Eaton bought 10,600 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 149,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,533.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaymin B. Patel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,236.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $448,791. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Bally’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 47.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile

We are a global gaming, hospitality and entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. We provide our customers with physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo, sportsbook and free-to-play ("F2P") games.

See Also

