Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR) Trading Down 1.2%

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 606,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 712,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of C$142.23 million and a PE ratio of -66.67.
Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.
