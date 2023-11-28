Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.38

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 176130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBVA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

