Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0401 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of BNDSY traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

