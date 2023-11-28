Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0401 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of BNDSY traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.
About Banco de Sabadell
