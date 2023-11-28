Bank of America Boosts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $55.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Spire to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Shares of SR traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $61.19. 154,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.50. Spire has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $75.83.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 4,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 3,100 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $95,542.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,953. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $184,717. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Spire by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Spire by 817.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Spire by 1,419.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

