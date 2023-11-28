Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Shares Down 3.3%

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS)’s share price fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$56.83 and last traded at C$58.29. 1,147,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,919,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.25.

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.17.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.18 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 28.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1887694 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

