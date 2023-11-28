Barclays Cuts Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $17.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLCO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Shares of NYSE BLCO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 161,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,888. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 11.7% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,994,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,612,000 after buying an additional 626,431 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 11.5% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,428,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 39.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,351,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,084,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 84,111 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

