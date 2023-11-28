Barrick Gold Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the gold and copper producer on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Barrick Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years. Barrick Gold has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. 1,361,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,014,391. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 552.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CSFB lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,270 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,915 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,011 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

