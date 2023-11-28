Barrick Gold Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 65,278 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 74% compared to the typical daily volume of 37,526 call options.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. CSFB lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.42. 22,413,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,101,604. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 577.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

