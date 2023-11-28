Baupost Group LLC MA Buys 195,000 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.5% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $83,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.84. 989,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,102. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 132.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $160.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

