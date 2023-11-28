Baupost Group LLC MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Baupost Group LLC MA reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,031,801 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises 4.8% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 2.67% of Qorvo worth $267,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,477 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,911.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,271,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,119,000 after acquiring an additional 746,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.32. 441,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QRVO

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.