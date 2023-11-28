Baupost Group LLC MA Reduces Holdings in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Baupost Group LLC MA decreased its position in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,407,128 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 864,414 shares during the period. Trilogy Metals accounts for approximately 0.0% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Trilogy Metals were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 47,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.47. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

