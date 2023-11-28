Baupost Group LLC MA Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Baupost Group LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,004,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up 14.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 0.11% of Liberty Global worth $799,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,933,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,687,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,602,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,455,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,416,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,186 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 9,714 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $189,034.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,997 shares of company stock worth $2,510,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company's stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 790,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
