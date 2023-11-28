Baupost Group LLC MA Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Baupost Group LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,004,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up 14.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 0.11% of Liberty Global worth $799,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,933,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,687,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,602,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,455,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,416,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,186 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,937.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $189,034.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,997 shares of company stock worth $2,510,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBTYK. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Liberty Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 790,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

