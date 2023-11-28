BayFirst Financial Corp. (BAFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 15th

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

BayFirst Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BAFN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. 233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BayFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.32.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.07 million during the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

About BayFirst Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in BayFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BayFirst Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

