BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

BayFirst Financial Stock Performance

BAFN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611. BayFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.32.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $23.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BayFirst Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

