Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 627 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.0 %

JNJ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.35. 2,854,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,544,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.35 and its 200-day moving average is $159.92. The company has a market cap of $364.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.