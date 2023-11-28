Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $5.60 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,455 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 19,029 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 22,495 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.84.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.57. 13,153,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,765,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.34 and a 200-day moving average of $334.84. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $383.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

