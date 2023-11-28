Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $48.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

BEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.59. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

