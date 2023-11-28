BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stake Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,661 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 610.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 915,857 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRBR. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

NYSE BRBR traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 71,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,633. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

