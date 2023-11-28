Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,691,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,410 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 11.49% of Berry worth $59,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Berry by 19.5% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 169,595 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 48,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Berry by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Berry stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. 136,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a market cap of $545.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.09. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $222.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Berry had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In other Berry news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 148,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,598.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

