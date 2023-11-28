Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Director Carl J. Rickertsen Sells 7,849 Shares

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carl J. Rickertsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Carl J. Rickertsen sold 200 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.5 %

BERY traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.23. 700,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,158. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BERY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,833,000 after acquiring an additional 43,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

