Bespoke Extracts (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Stock Price Down 15%

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Free Report) traded down 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.16. 26,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 13,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Bespoke Extracts Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Bespoke Extracts Company Profile

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms. It offers its products through its direct to consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com. The company was formerly known as DiMi Telematics International, Inc and changed its name to Bespoke Extracts, Inc in March 2017.

