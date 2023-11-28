BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.29

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 15200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The company has a market cap of C$24.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20.

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

