Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) Trading 5.6% Higher

Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.30. 715,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,016,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.
Beyond Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $792.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.66.
Insider Activity at Beyond
In other news, Director Marcus Lemonis bought 5,940 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $99,792.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,966.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Beyond Company Profile
Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, and home improvement products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beyond
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.