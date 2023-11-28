Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) Trading 5.6% Higher

Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.30. 715,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,016,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Beyond Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $792.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.66.

Get Beyond alerts:

Insider Activity at Beyond

In other news, Director Marcus Lemonis bought 5,940 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $99,792.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,966.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, and home improvement products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.