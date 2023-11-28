Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Big Banc Split Stock Performance
TSE:BNK traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.35. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47. Big Banc Split has a 52 week low of C$7.81 and a 52 week high of C$13.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.39.
Big Banc Split Company Profile
