Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

TSE:BNK traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.35. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47. Big Banc Split has a 52 week low of C$7.81 and a 52 week high of C$13.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.39.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

