Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 2.8%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 3,865,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,008,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. Mizuho started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bilibili from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.51.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BILI

Bilibili Trading Down 2.6 %

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.