BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Update

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, an increase of 1,068.6% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 309,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BIOLASE Stock Down 0.9 %

BIOLASE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 61,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,884. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,677,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIOL shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

