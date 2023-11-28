Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Insider Bruce Hiscock Acquires 17 Shares

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,977 ($50.23) per share, for a total transaction of £676.09 ($853.97).

Bioventix Price Performance

Bioventix stock remained flat at GBX 3,900 ($49.26) during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,927. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.58 million, a PE ratio of 2,468.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,751.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,775.89. Bioventix PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,402 ($42.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,350 ($54.95).

Get Bioventix alerts:

Bioventix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a GBX 90 ($1.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $62.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,620.25%.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.