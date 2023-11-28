Bisichi (LON:BISI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 100.10 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.33). 283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.39).

Bisichi Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £11.21 million and a P/E ratio of 198.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94.

Bisichi Company Profile

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

