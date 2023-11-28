Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 363,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 208,086 shares.The stock last traded at $4.61 and had previously closed at $4.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BTDR

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.