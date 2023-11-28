Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 363,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 208,086 shares.The stock last traded at $4.61 and had previously closed at $4.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BTDR
Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bitdeer Technologies Group
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.