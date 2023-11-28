BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 3,156,063.02 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 227,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of 13.87 per share, with a total value of 3,156,063.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,095,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 195,505,750.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 124,233 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.80 per share, with a total value of 1,714,415.40.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 206,973 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.86 per share, with a total value of 2,868,645.78.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 65,633 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.74 per share, with a total value of 901,797.42.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 95,390 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.59 per share, with a total value of 1,296,350.10.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 135,047 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.63 per share, for a total transaction of 1,840,690.61.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,167 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.48 per share, for a total transaction of 298,811.16.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 39,213 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.36 per share, for a total transaction of 523,885.68.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 135,314 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.71 per share, for a total transaction of 1,855,154.94.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 221,000 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.78 per share, for a total transaction of 3,045,380.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 130,631 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.75 per share, for a total transaction of 1,796,176.25.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BMEZ traded down 0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 13.73. 607,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.20. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 12.93 and a 12-month high of 17.05.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0927 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 60,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 498,079 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.