BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.52% of Applied Materials worth $10,375,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.84.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,084. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $157.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.82. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

