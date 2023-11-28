BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.73% of Walmart worth $15,775,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 15.6% in the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 345.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,504,000 after buying an additional 579,607 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,883 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,144,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Walmart by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 17,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.71. 3,238,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.01. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,223,489 shares of company stock valued at $346,566,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

