BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,860,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,596,693 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $8,565,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 354,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $72,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,289 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $233,270,000. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $1,637,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 24,930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.14 and a 200-day moving average of $211.01. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.