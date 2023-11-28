BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,908,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 841,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.65% of Caterpillar worth $8,343,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.78. 828,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,207. The firm has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.26.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

