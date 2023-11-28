BlackRock Inc. Has $22.16 Billion Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,336,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,801,657 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.10% of Home Depot worth $22,159,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.57.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.45 on Tuesday, hitting $314.37. 951,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,222. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.73 and a 200 day moving average of $307.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

