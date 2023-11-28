BlackRock Inc. Has $5.99 Billion Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,683,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,111,022 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.82% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $5,988,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Puzo Michael J grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 20,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $1,257,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.86.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.62. 573,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.94. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

