BlackRock Inc. Has $7.96 Billion Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.02% of Starbucks worth $7,961,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

SBUX traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,092. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.60. The company has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

