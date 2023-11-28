BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056,110 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.15% of Philip Morris International worth $9,316,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PM traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.14. The stock had a trading volume of 801,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,160. The company has a market capitalization of $146.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

