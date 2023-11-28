BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.75% of Netflix worth $13,175,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $477.60. 1,097,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,948. The company has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

