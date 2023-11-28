BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,328 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $127,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $6.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $736.95. The company had a trading volume of 269,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,825. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $781.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $655.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $680.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

