BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Prologis worth $11,395,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.12. 1,130,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,601. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.86. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

