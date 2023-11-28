BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,722,282 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,172,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Zoetis worth $6,573,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.0 %

ZTS stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.98. The stock had a trading volume of 480,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,002. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.76 and a 52-week high of $194.99.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $4,750,570. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

