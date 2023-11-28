BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,148,962 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,342,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148,962 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $32,995,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,110 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,612 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.34. 1,944,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,540,142. The company has a market capitalization of $364.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

