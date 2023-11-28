BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,645,967 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,068,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,645,967 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $7,051,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,549 shares of company stock worth $4,413,384 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,849. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $274.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

